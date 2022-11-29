Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – Jennifer Lopez has disclosed the message her husband Ben Affleck had engraved on the green diamond engagement ring he gave her when they got engaged for the second time.

Lopez, 53, speaking with Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe in an interview released Monday, Nov. 28, said that Affleck, 50, engraved the words “Not. Going. Anywhere” on the ring.

She explained that he began using the phrase after they rekindled their romance.

“That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” Lopez said. “Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.'”

Jennifer said that her romance with Affleck is now “much more clearer” than when they previously dated in the early 2000s.

“Now, we know and there’s no questions,” Lopez said.”‘It’s me and you, all the way, ’til the end.”

Lopez said that her rekindled romance with Affleck influenced some of her work on her new album This Is Me… Now, which includes a track named “Not. Going. Anywhere.”