Monday, November 14, 2022 – Actress Jennifer Aniston has announced the death of her father and Hollywood star, John Aniston.

Posting a black and white photo of them both when she was a baby, Jennifer revealed that he died on November 11 at the age of 89.

She wrote;

Sweet papa…? John Anthony Aniston ?

You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time

?

John was a Greek-born American actor and was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives, which he originated in July 1985 and had played continually since then.

He began his acting career in 1962 in 87th Precinct as Officer #1 in the episode New Man in the Precinct.

John also starred in Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, and Mad Men, as well as Kojak and Inhumanoids.

In April of this year, the actor received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award at the 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards on June 18. Although John did not attend the ceremony, Jennifer appeared virtually on the awards stage to celebrate her father’s illustrious career.

John shared Jennifer with his ex-wife Nancy Dow who died in May 2016. He left Nancy, a model, in November 1979 after 11 years of marriage when Jennifer was 10-years-old.

John also had a son, Alexander, with his second wife, Sherry Rooney whom he met while co-starring on Love of Life.