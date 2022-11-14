Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he is giving away his $124 billion fortune.

Bezos revealed this in a sit-down interview with CNN.

He said he plans to donate the majority of his net worth to charities during his lifetime, and these funds will be dedicated towards fighting climate change, as well as supporting people who can help to heal political and social divisions.

When asked if he intends to donate the majority of his wealth within his lifetime, Bezos said “Yeah, I do.”

Speaking alongside his partner, Lauren Sánchez, from his Washington DC home, Bezos added:

“The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way.

“It’s not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I’m finding — and I think Lauren is finding the same thing — that charity, philanthropy, is very similar.”

He did not specify where the money would be spent, nor gave an exact percentage.

Bezos’ announcement comes after he gave a $100million prize to singer Dolly Parton for her “love and compassion in every aspect of her work”.