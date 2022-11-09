Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Inspector General of Police nominee Japheth Koome has for the first time admitted that there is massive corruption in the Police Service.

Appearing before the joint National Assembly and Senate committee on Tuesday, Koome vowed to end corruption once he assumes office.

The nominee, who until his appointment was the commander of Kiganjo Police Training College, said he has evidence that some people have been parting with a bribe of Sh 600,000 to be recruited to the police service.

“I would like to state that 98 percent of police officers are professionals in their duties. However we have rogue officers who are giving Kenya Police Service a bad name,” Koome told the lawmakers.

He said all police officers including Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers will be required to display name tags when on duty to curb corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST