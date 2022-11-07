Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – 27-year-old supermodel, Gigi Hadid has quit Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover.

Hadid made the announcement on Instagram. She said she deactivated her Twitter account on Friday November 4, amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team.

She wrote;

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of.”

Hadid also apologized to her fans on the platform, adding that she loved connecting with them.

She added;

“I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”