Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki may have changed his stance on victimizing the police if his latest statement is anything to go by.

This is after he vowed never to victimize the police the way ex-DCI George Kinoti has been victimized by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Addressing the press on Monday, Kindiki told the police officers to do their duties diligently without any fear of victimization.

He assured the police that they won’t be victimised as long as they discharge their duties within the law.

“I want to assure our officers who are in charge of various formations related to internal security, the government will support, facilitate and ensure that as you perform gallant, sometimes risky service to the nation you will not be victimised.”

“I urge officers to use the responses we are commencing within the law and comply with standing orders of the police, comply with the law relating to criminal conducts, criminal procedure code and the evidence act and the bill or rights related to this kind of activities,” he added.

This comes even as crime has spiraled across the country as police seem to have relaxed with low morale due to fear of being victimized for doing their job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.