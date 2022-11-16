Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has said it was devastating after it was clear that President William Ruto had won the August election.

During an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Winnie said a lot of work had been put into the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Alliance campaign with the hope that the results would not favor their opponent.

She said Raila symbolised the hope of getting many people out of a desperate situation.

“It was devastating. All that work, all the hours. All the people relied on us so this didn’t happen or that the outcome would go a different way,” Winnie said.

She said it was difficult to take in the loss, but they have come to terms with what happened.

“It has certainly been difficult but we have to find ways out,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.