Monday, November 7, 2022 – American rapper, Eminem has disclosed that music saved his life as he addressed his 2007 overdose this past weekend.

Speaking at his induction at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend, the rapper asked his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers to block her ears while talking about his addiction struggles.

He said;

“I realize what an honor it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love.

“Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible. I’m f–king stuttering and s–t. I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons.

“I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked.”

Eminem then turned to his 26-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Kim Scott, and said;

“Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f–king delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f–k it all up. Goddamn.”

The camera then panned to his daughter, who pursed her lips and shook her head.

He added;

“Hold on, I lost my motherf—ing spot. Paul, did I say, I said drugs were delicious, right? And finally, I had to really fight my way through man to try and break through in this music, and I’m so honored and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hip music, man, because I love it so much.”

Eminem who was once addicted to Vicodin, Valium, Ambien and methadone, celebrated 10 years of sobriety in 2018.