Tuesday, November 11, 2022 – A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party politician has said it is wrong for President William Ruto to convert the State House into a house of worship.

Commenting on Tuesday, Alinur Mohamed, who in August contested the Kamukunji parliamentary seat but lost to Jubilee’s Yusuf Hassan, stated that it is utterly wrong to convert The State House into the House of Worship.

He said Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, were elected by people from different religious backgrounds and it is wrong to assume that only Christians elected them into office.

“President Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua should know that as long as Kenyans need prayers, it is wrong to convert the State House to a House of worship. It gets even worse when other religions are excluded while Ruto and Gachagua were elected by Kenyans from all regions, even non-believers,” Alinur Mohamed wrote on his Twitter page.

