Sunday, November 6, 2022 – President William Ruto and his entire Kenya Kwanza Government are in serious panic following the controversial statement by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Spokesman Prof. Makau Mutua.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Makau Mutua hinted at Azimio’s next move after flunking the August 9 presidential election.

Mutua hinted that the coalition would be pursuing other avenues after the Supreme Court threw out Raila’s petition challenging President William Ruto’s win.

He said that Azimio was yet to concede defeat to President William Ruto who won the August 9 vote.

“NO ONE should imagine that the Kenyan presidential election is over. We’ve NEVER conceded ANYTHING. Stay tuned,” Matua tweeted.

His tweet left Kenyans guessing the coalition’s next move. While some have condemned the statement, many supported it, saying it is not over yet until it is over.

This came after claims by another Raila confidante who claimed agents from the UK aided in election rigging.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) executive director Oduor Ongwen sensationally claimed that unnamed figures from the United States conspired against Raila Odinga in the August 9 General Election.

Ongwen said that some of the board members of the firm that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) charged with deploying the election technology are US nationals.

The electoral agency contracted Smartmatic International Holding B.V to supply the voting technology in the elections conducted two months ago.

He said the supposed conspirators were keen on not allowing astute leaders of the late John Magufuli’s kind to take power in the East African region.

This comes even as Raila’s running mate Martha Karua has filed a case at the East African Court of Justice over the Supreme Court decision to uphold Ruto’s controversial victory.

It is now a matter of waiting and seeing how things unfold.

