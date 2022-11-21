Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – New Zealand’s highest court has ruled that the country’s current voting age of 18 was discriminatory, forcing parliament to discuss whether it should be lowered.

The case was taken to court by advocacy group Make It 16, which wants the age lowered to include 16 and 17 year olds. The legal tussle has been ongoing since 2020.

On Monday, November 21, the Supreme Court found that the current voting age of 18 was inconsistent with the country’s Bill of Rights, which gives people a right to be free from age discrimination when they have reached 16.

The decision means the issue must come before parliament for discussion and be reviewed by a parliamentary select committee. But it does not force parliament to change the voting age.

“This is history,” said Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler, adding: “The government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote.”

The group says on its website there is not enough justification to stop 16 year olds from voting when they can drive, work full time and pay tax.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government would draft legislation to reduce the age to 16, which could then be put to a vote in parliament.

“I personally support a decrease in the voting age but it is not a matter simply for me or even the government, any change in electoral law of this nature requires 75% of parliamentarian support,” she said.