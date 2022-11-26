Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 26, 2022 – A Nigerian lady has expressed gratitude to God after surviving a multiple-car accident that saw her vehicle and other vehicles skidding off a bridge in Ikire, Osun state.

She posted a video online showing all the vehicles involved in the accident, inside the river.

She, however, did not state the cause of the accident.

In the video, all those involved expressed gratitude to God for helping them come out of the accident unhurt.

Watch the video.

