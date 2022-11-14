Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Britney Spears has said that her father should be in jail for what he put her through during her conservatorship.

She said her father made her work “on a schedule seven days a week” yet she wasn’t allowed to spend her money by herself.

She explained that 2021 was the first time in 15 years that she bought something by herself.

She said that her father made security hold her credit card and she always had to step aside after making purchases while her security typed in her code that she was not allowed to know.

“I forgot what it was like to buy something,” she wrote.

She added that when she bought something by herself for the first time last October, her “legs and hands were shaking for 15 minutes”.

She also called out her mother for laughing at her plight.

See below.