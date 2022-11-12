Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Direct charter flights between Israel and Qatar have been agreed for the first time, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Israel has reached an agreement with Qatar that will see the first-ever direct flights between Tel Aviv and Qatar. The two countries do not have diplomatic relations, but Qatar has agreed to allow Israelis to enter the country for the duration of the tournament.

For the last 5 decades Qatar and so many Islamic middle east countries have had no diplomatic relations with Israel, seeing the state as an ”illegitimate country occupying Palestinian country.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that charter flights between Israel and Qatar would need to make a stop at Larnaca International Airport (LCA) in Cyprus. However, the Qatari Government has since permitted direct charter flights between Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) and Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Qatar. And the permission will run throughout the tournament.

The flights will be operated by a foreign airline with existing landing rights in Qatar. According to FIFA, these flights are “subject to Israel’s security requirements and operational capabilities.” Further details are yet to be announced.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said;

“We are delighted that an agreement has been reached for Israeli and Palestinian fans to visit Qatar and attend matches during the FIFA World Cup. With this deal, Israelis and Palestinians will be able to fly together and enjoy football together. Football has the power to bring people together, it transcends all boundaries, crosses all borders, and fosters unity like nothing else. The World Cup is the ultimate symbol of football’s unifying power, and today’s historic announcement provides a platform to improve relations across the Middle East.”

Tens of thousands of Israeli citizens are expected to visit Qatar for the World Cup. As well as having a valid flight ticket to and from Qatar, all travelers must hold a valid Hayya card. The Hayya card is a fan ID card that is required to enter the country and the World Cup stadiums. It also grants holders free travel on metro and bus transportation on match days.

The Palestinian Embassy in Doha will provide consular services throughout the tournament. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs will do the same, but through a privately-operated travel company based in Qatar.

A FIFA spokesperson celebrated the announcement, saying,

“The announcement today illustrates our commitment to respecting FIFA’s policies and hosting requirements including the right of everyone to attend matches. This also includes the requirement that Palestinian ticket holders and media are able to travel on these chartered flights with no restrictions as they have an equal right to enjoy the tournament, which is made extra special by it being the first World Cup to be hosted in the Arab and Muslim world.”

In addition to the direct charter flights, passengers traveling between Tel Aviv and Doha have a multitude of one-stop options available to them, including Emirates via Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Turkish Airlines via Istanbul Airport (IST).