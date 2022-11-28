Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 28 November 2022 – System Ya Kapungala hit maker, Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen, has set tongues wagging after he was pictured on a road trip with a hot lady identified as Eve Maina.

Eve is a successful corporate lady and a business lady.

She owns ShoePaceAfrica – a fashion shop that sells designer shoes.

A sneak peek into her Instagram account reveals that she is fond of going on dates and road trips with the legendary gospel musician

They joke a lot and exchange love emojis on their timelines.

Owen recently revealed that he is desperately looking for a wife after his marriage crumbled.

Although he said that he is looking for a village girl ( Kienyenji), fans suspect something is going on between him and Eve, considering that his appetite for light-skinned Kikuyu ladies is well known.

Below are photos of the beautiful lady.

Is she warming his bed this cold season?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.