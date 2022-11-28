Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 28 November 2022 – System Ya Kapungala hit maker, Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen, has set tongues wagging after he was pictured on a road trip with a hot lady identified as Eve Maina.
Eve is a successful corporate lady and a business lady.
She owns ShoePaceAfrica – a fashion shop that sells designer shoes.
A sneak peek into her Instagram account reveals that she is fond of going on dates and road trips with the legendary gospel musician
They joke a lot and exchange love emojis on their timelines.
Owen recently revealed that he is desperately looking for a wife after his marriage crumbled.
Although he said that he is looking for a village girl ( Kienyenji), fans suspect something is going on between him and Eve, considering that his appetite for light-skinned Kikuyu ladies is well known.
Below are photos of the beautiful lady.
Is she warming his bed this cold season?
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
