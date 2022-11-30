Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati, has made sentiments that may be construed to mean he is on the way out of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

On Tuesday, Arati, who was elected on the ODM party ticket during the August 9th Presidential election, praised President William Ruto, saying he didn’t know the President is a man with a good heart.

Arati revealed that they met with the president for a meeting with the Kenya-United Kingdom health alliance to discuss a Sh 500B project set to be launched at Kisii University to build a hospital that will be the largest in East Africa.

The governor said he was explaining something to the president, he kept on telling him “Simba Hakuna haja ya kuelezea Zaidi ya hapo.”

“Sikujua ana roho safi hivyo,” Arati told journalists

Arati was among the few lieutenants who were loyal to Raila Odinga and going by his statements, he seems to have lost trust in the ‘old man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.