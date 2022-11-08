Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has said President William Ruto is borrowing a leaf from Uganda’s dictator, Yoweri Museveni, in an attempt to scrap the presidential term limit in Kenya.

On Monday, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament, Salah Yakub proposed the removal of the current two five-year presidential term limit and allowing President William Ruto to serve for two 10-year terms.

Reacting to the Fafi MP‘s proposal, Alai said Ruto is using Museveni’s playbook of trying to extend his term through the backdoor.

“Fighting to extend the term already. Just under two months in power and they are already planning how to remove term limits. Museveni’s playbook,” Alai said.

For that reason, many Kenyans are concerned that President William Ruto may end up following in Museveni’s footsteps of abolishing the presidential term limit and ruling with an iron fist for eternity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.