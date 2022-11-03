Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 3, 2022 – A US-based company has warned American billionaires not to invest in Kenya because they are bound to lose their money.

According to the New York-based Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Inc. Kenya is facing an uncertain economic future and thus bad for foreign investments.

The company ranked the country among troubled markets technically unfit for foreign investments.

MSCI (2022) annual review of global investment markets revealed that Kenya is in the advanced stages of an economic meltdown that may lead to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

It, therefore, advised foreign investors to be cautious of the unfavorable investment policies that were put in place by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

MSCI’s decision to place Kenya on the troubled markets watch list adds to the country’s many financial problems keeping foreign investors away from staking their investments in the East African nation.

The markets watch list provides actionable intelligence reports on countries that portend greater risks for foreign investors.

This comes even as Ruto has been gearing up for massive investments by local and international traders.

He has met a number of investors since taking over, the majority of whom are from the US.

Trade CS Moses Kuria had previously indicated that the government would review measures meant to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country starting on Wednesday (today).

The MSCI Index tracks the performance of global equities, bonds and real estate markets and advises foreign institutional investors, including pension funds, on which markets to invest in.

Foreign investors have been running away from Kenya to other developed markets due to a rise in interest rates among many other factors.

