Job Title: Investment Financial Advisor

Location: Nairobi

Our client is a leading Fund Management Company in Kenya. As part of their growth strategy and to assist in achieving ambitious performance objectives, they wish to recruit experienced, dynamic, innovative and high caliber individuals to fill the position of Investment Financial Advisor to be based in Nairobi.

This is an investments sales position. Reporting to the Head of Sales and operating in a highly competitive and dynamic environment.

The main role of the position of Investment Advisor is to sell investment funds to prospective and existing clients and service the accounts thus created.

1. Sell investment products, (i.e. Unit Trust Funds, Wealth Management and International /Off-Shore funds) to prospective and existing individual and corporate clients

2. Sign-in, manage and retain clients and their accounts and maintain a strong customer service

3. Meet and exceed exciting and aggressive work targets

4. Work in a high-pressure, fast-paced environment within an entrepreneurial culture that offers minimum supervision.

5. Build Rapport with Colleagues, to generate from them successful leads.

6. Carry out a detailed-fact find review of the potential clients and recommend appropriate insurance and investment products.

Qualifications, Skills and Ability Requirements

An undergraduate degree from a recognized university

An appropriate qualification/ training in sales and marketing

Work experience in the financial services sector e.g. bank, insurance companies, fund manager, stock brokers etc. would be an advantage

Proven experience and success in selling financial services products: experience of selling unit trust investment products would also be an added advantage

A good working knowledge of financial markets and financial products

A high sales drive and a strong will to succeed

Confident, articulate and with strong communication skills

Results oriented with ability to work under strict deadlines and meet sales targets

Well groomed, presentable and strong interpersonal skills

Highly networked and adept at connecting with people, and with good experience of the Business environment of the preferred region.

Ability to thrive in a high-pressure, fast-paced environment with minimum supervision

How to Apply

If this position is of interest to you, please send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Investment Financial Advisor” to: Martin@jantakenya.com