Friday, November 25, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki will today preside over a pass-out parade of the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs).

The pass-out parade is for those who have completed the paramilitary course at Embakasi AP Training College.

The officers include County Commissioners, Deputy County Commissioners, Assistant County Commissioners, Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs.

Their specific duties include overseeing the implementation of national government projects, carrying out general administrative duties, coordinating the maintenance of law and order, and ensuring the security of government assets, facilities and inventory.

Other duties include; coordinating disaster management to ensure people receive needed aid in a timely manner during and after a major disaster and initiating peace-building initiatives and identifying persons for national and civil registration.

“The pass-out parade will be at the Administration Police Training College (APTC), Embakasi,” a statement from the Interior Ministry reads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.