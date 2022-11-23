Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has ordered all illegal herders in Laikipia and Kitui counties to leave or face forceful eviction by security forces.

Speaking on Tuesday in Mandongoi Primary School, Mwingi, Kindiki said illegal camel herders from the Northern region who have invaded various parts of Kitui county had subjected locals to untold suffering due to frequent attacks that have left two people dead.

Kindiki said the government will deploy enough security in the county to deal with the ‘criminals’, who have been grazing their camels on farms without consent from landowners.

“We won’t entertain any cases of insecurity in this area…I want to challenge the criminals who think they have better weapons, better tactics and instruments of violence than the government of Kenya that we are coming for you,” Kindiki said.

“I am ordering that all grazers and herders who have been grazing in this area and don’t come from here return to their homeland. County Commissioner let me know how many officers we need to implement that order. We are not going to negotiate with criminals,” Kindiki added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.