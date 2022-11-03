Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 3, 2022 – President William Ruto has rewarded the DCI officer who threw Ex-DCI Boss George Kinoti under the bus.

This is after he promoted Kuria Obadiah after claiming that Kinoti forced him to arrest and charge Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the Sh7.3 billion corruption scandal with fabricated evidence.

In an explosive affidavit sworn, Obadiah, the superintendent of police, said former DCI boss George Kinoti pushed him to recommend fake charges against the then Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

“On April 15, 2020, the DCI received a letter from the Financial Reporting Centre making allegations of criminal conduct against the accused person (Rigathi Gachagua) imputing embezzlement of funds from the National Irrigation Board and other entities,” Obadiah stated.

And due to his excellent work in bringing Kinoti down, Ruto, through the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), has rewarded Obadiah.

Obadiah, who was the head of the Serious Crime Unit based at the DCI’s Kiambu Road headquarters, was promoted to head the DCI department in Turkana County in the latest reshuffles.

In his affidavit on October 19, Obadiah asked the court to drop DP Rigathi Gachagua’s case under Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code citing a lack of sufficient evidence to prosecute the second in command.

“There are crucial areas of investigations that were not adequately covered in the course of our investigations that would shed some light in determining the culpability or otherwise of the accused persons charged,” his affidavit read in part.

