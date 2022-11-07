Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – President William Ruto has continued to disappoint hustlers after photos emerged of one of his daughters eating life with a big spoon in Spain and Morocco.

Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto was spotted on one of the beaches in the Mediterranean having a good time with her friend thanks to the taxpayers’ money.

The photos emerged as millions of Kenyans continue to suffer due to hunger and drought affecting East Africa’s biggest economy.

Here are photos of Ruto’s daughter enjoying life in Spain as millions of her countrymen and women continue to face drought and starvation.

