Monday, November 21, 2022 – 32-year-old rapper-turned-rocker, Machine Gun Kelly had quite some words for his “haters” at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Addressing those who’ve disapproved of his stylistic change-ups while accepting the Favorite Rock Artist award Sunday night, November 20, Machine Gun Kelly said;

“I just want to say I’m petitioning for larger mic stands next time.

“This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in.

“There have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I’m a rocketman.”

The last two albums of Kelly whose spiky purple suit appeared to be poking Lionel Richie in the face when they sat next to each other in the audience, was a stark departure from his previous rap career. Some critical fans and industry members have equally called him, indeed, a sellout.

Before throwing the mic to the ground at the awards, he added;

“We weren’t born on the moon but we looked at it and we were curious and then we went there, supposedly.

“These last two rock albums to me were me going to the moon, and I’m not done exploring the universe. I am all genres, I’ll see you…”