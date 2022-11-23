Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – A Multi-Agency security team led by Samburu North Sub-County Police Commander on Tuesday recovered two firearms in Namboroi Village, identified as part of the four rifles that had been stolen from Suiyan Police Post.

Police have intensified security operations in the area to recover other two firearms as part of countrywide efforts to end banditry and cattle rustling.

The national police service is appealing to any member of the public with information that may aid in the recovery of the remaining firearms to share information with the nearest police station

The Kenyan DAILY POST.