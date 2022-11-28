Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 28 November 2022 – Gena Tew, the Instagram model who revealed weeks ago that she is HIV positive, has gone totally blind on one eye after an eye surgery.

Gena underwent surgery in August after losing her vision in her left eye following her HIV diagnosis. There was reason to hope the procedure would restore her vision.

Speaking to TMZ after the eye surgery, the model said she’s completely blind in that eye for a second time and all she can see is pitch-black darkness.

Doctors have prescribed new meds, but all the drugs have done is made her sick. The medical officials are now considering another surgery, but no decision has been made.

Gena has seen some improvement in other areas. She’s been putting some weight back on recently, going from 90 lbs to 105 lbs. She’s also regaining her ability to walk, with the help of a walker.