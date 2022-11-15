Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has made changes in the Police Service that saw Baringo county police commander Adamson Bungei named the new Nairobi police chief.

Bungei took over from Manasse Musyoka who was yet to take over the position, a week after he was also named to take over from James Mugera who has since retired from the service.

Bungei served as the OCPD for Buruburu and Central before he was moved to Baringo two years ago.

Koome also moved Munga Nyale to Kenya Police Headquarters and named him as the director of police reforms.

Abdallah Komesha who was recently moved to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters as the head of personnel has been named the new principal deputy to the IG to take over from Nyale.

Boniface Maingi who was the National Police Service director of personnel is now the director of operations. He takes over from Rashid Yakub who was deployed to head the Community Policing wing as the director.

Judy Lamet who was the director of the Child Protection Unit at Vigilance House was promoted to the deputy director of police operations.

Jacinta Muthoni was named the director of personnel at police headquarters, Vigilance House.

The changes are the latest to be effected by Koome.

The changes are part of efforts to address crime in the city and other urban areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.