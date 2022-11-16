Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 16, 2022 – The National Police Service has released a list of areas they deemed as crime hot spots, warning residents to avoid the areas like a plague.

The Service noted that their data had indicated a massive increase in the number of robberies reported from the areas.

Top on the list released by NPS is Thika highway; along the Drive-In flyover to KCA, KCA underpass and Total exit.

Globe Cinema and Kipande road were also among the areas Kenyans were asked to watch out for.

ABC Place and Kangemi along the Waiyaki Way, and parts of CBD including River Road, Archives, Kirinyaga road and Fig Tree have also been put on the red list.

NPS admitted that the robberies are taking place both in the day and dark.

Kenyans have now been cautioned to take precautions and be vigilant as they walk around the areas and other parts of the cities.

The police have asked Kenyans to get home before dark, if possible, to avoid falling victim to the thugs.

Kenyans have also been advised not to operate their mobile phones, tablets and laptops in traffic.

They have also been advised not to carry ATM cards when not necessary.

They have also been asked not to keep huge sums of money in their M-PESA accounts when walking around the city.

In case of an attack, one is advised to fully cooperate with the criminals and not argue or fight back.

The Nairobi Area Police Control will be able to receive any emergency calls from 0203556771.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.