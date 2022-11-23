Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Millions of Safaricom subscribers now risk losing big after the telco company introduced an expiry date for Bonga Points.

In a communication on Tuesday, Safaricom announced that Bonga points will now last for only three years.

That means that Bonga Points that were acquired before December 31, 2019, will expire effective January 1, 2023.

“The accumulated Bonga points will expire after three years. We have noticed that they are usually dormant hence becoming a liability to us if unclaimed,” Safaricom said.

The telco said Bonga Points worth Sh4.5 billion were yet to be redeemed as of March.

The new directive seeks to influence Kenyans to redeem their Bonga points.

The Bong points are earned as a result of airtime top-ups by subscribers.

Subscribers usually earn one Bonga point for every Sh10 spent on the Safaricom network on voice, mobile data and SMS, and for every Sh100 spent on the network for M-Pesa transactions.

For one to enjoy the Bonga points, one must be enrolled in the programme.

The Bonga points can be converted to free airtime, free internet, and paying bills.

All subscribers who fall in the category have been advised to hasten their Bonga points redemption to avoid incurring losses upon the set date for expiry.

