Sunday, November 20, 2022 – A tailor has advised single women who are serious about marriage to remain in their parents’ houses until marriage.

He warned that men do not consider women who live on their own to be “wife worthy.”

He added that his advise is for the women who value marriage.

He stated that many men may not say it but they don’t take single women who live alone seriously.

See his tweets and replies below.