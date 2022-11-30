Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 30, 2022 – Avocado farmers have all the reasons to be happy. This is after President William Ruto’s government secured them a life-changing deal with China.

Kenya signed a trade deal with China yesterday during the China-Africa Fruits Promotion Conference held in Nairobi.

The deal will see Kenya export frozen avocados to China and in the process, local farmers will reap billions in foreign trade.

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPBA) led by CEO Wilfred Marube spearheaded the deal and will benefit local farmers.

“Kenya was granted market access to export the frozen avocados to China.”

“The new trade deal will make Kenya the first African nation to export frozen avocados to China,” KEPBA stated in a statement.

Initially, Kenya was exporting fresh avocados to China. In three months ending October 2022, Kenya exported fresh avocados worth Ksh7 billion.

“Kenya has exported 1.7 million kilograms of avocado worth Ksh7 billion since the country was allowed to ship fresh produce to China,” announced Head of Horticulture Directorate Benjamin Tito.

With the new deal for frozen avocados, KEPBA was optimistic that the numbers would increase exponentially.

“Kenya is now among the largest African producers and exporters of Avocados to China,” Warube announced.

KEPBA thanked China for holding the forum that will see African countries export premium fruits to the Asian country.

“It is an honour to participate in this conference that focuses on exploring the expansion of premium fruit imports from Africa, towards building a display and trading platform for high-class African fruits,” Warube remarked in a statement.

Kenya is currently the world’s third largest producer of avocado behind Mexico and the Dominican Republic and the continent’s top producer.

Murang’a County is the largest producer in Kenya with avocado being Kenya’s top export fruit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.