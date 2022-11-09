Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – President William Ruto’s government has begun a crackdown on tax evaders and those dealing in fake goods.

In a letter dated November 6, Ruto, through the Acting police Inspector General Noor Gabow, directed the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to launch a crackdown on illegal goods.

Gabow stated that some unscrupulous taxpayers were evading paying taxes by selling contraband goods.

He noted that even though revenue enforcement was mandated by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the police were duty-bound to act whenever crimes are committed.

According to Gabow, the police had the mandate for law enforcement to prevent crime in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

“I, therefore, direct all officers across the country to keep vigilance within their areas of responsibility and conduct intelligence-led crackdown operations with the focus on countering all types of revenue evasion,” Gabow stated.

The acting police IG further stated that all officers will liaise with local KRA offices in their areas of responsibility and report any case to KRA officials

“Should a revenue evasion incident be detected then KRA officials are to be contacted immediately to lead investigations to a logical conclusion,” he added.

This comes after Ruto directed KRA to make sure that all Kenyans above 18 years pay tax.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.