Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, November 18, 2022 – President William Ruto has been told to prepare for eminent betrayal by residents of the Mt Kenya region.

On Thursday, Mt Kenya Members of Parliaments defied Ruto’s call to vote for Fred Muteti as the East African Legislative Assembly MP and instead voted for their own Mwangi Maina

Mwangi received 213 votes from Mount Kenya MPs and has joined the list of five Kenya Kwanza lawmakers who will be EALA MPs.

Speaking after the exercise, Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi urged Ruto to prepare for betrayal since Mt Kenya residents hate oppression.

Amisi said Mt Kenya residents have a history of defying Uhuru who was their political kingpin and Ruto should prepare for a huge betrayal in the coming days.

“Mt. Kenya is opposed to persecution. They stood up to white supremacy and colonialism. If they defied their own son Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto be afraid, the volcano would soon erupt with an avalanche of boiling lava, followed by big bang theory,” Amisi said

The Kenyan DAILY POST