Monday, 28 November 2022 – Fast rising Kalenjin musician, Cyrus Koech Boroindo, has caused panic after he posted a suicide message on Facebook.

The youthful singer, who was doing gospel before switching to secular, reportedly fell into depression after his wife left him.

Koech’s wife is said to have eloped with another man and efforts to get her back were met with a barrage of insults.

Taking to his Facebook account, the singer bid his friends goodbye and said that if he dies, his fans should know that he tried his best to save his life.

However, he noted that his legacy will still remain in people’s hearts even if he dies.

“And if tomorrow I die …just know I tried my best & if tomorrow depression wins just know I fought it.. & if tomorrow I don’t show up then I tried not to let today suck me up…

BUT ALL WILL BE LIFE!..my legacy will remain in your hearts forever..Cyro wa Julii, “ the distressing Facebook post reads.

His fans flooded to his timeline with encouraging messages and urged him to take heart.

Below are some of the comments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.