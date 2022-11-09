Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Jennifer Aniston disclosed in a new interview that she had fertility struggles and went through IVF, while coping with intense media scrutiny about whether she wanted to have children.

Aniston, 53, said during the interview that in her “late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard s— that no one knew about.”

She then disclosed she had attempted In vitro fertilization during that time.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston said. “All the years and years of speculation … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it.”

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So, here I am today,” she said. “The ship has sailed.”

Despite everything she went through, Aniston told Allure, “I have zero regrets.”

She added that she’s in a great stage of her life and “proud of my wrinkles and gray hair.”

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

During the Allure interview, Aniston also reflected on how her private life was dissected by the media speculating on whether she wanted to have children.

She said there were false narratives she was “selfish” and only cared about her career. Another baseless storyline was that her marriage failed because she would not get pregnant, she said.

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt in 2000 but filed for divorce in 2005. Then, she married Justin Theroux in 2015 and they divorced in 2017.

She said of the false reports about her in the media: “God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”