Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 25 November 2022 – Controversial musician and businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has revealed that she is planning to quit social media.

Akothee said that ever since she fell in love with her mzungu boyfriend whom she has nicknamed Omosh, her life has changed suddenly.

She now feels like a housewife and is no longer interested in online dramas.

Akothee further said that they are projects they are undertaking with her boyfriend which need a lot of concentration and it is for this reason that she is planning to quit social media.

“Since Omosh came into my life ,I feel like a house wife ,I am soo lazy and all I see is my afternoon nap. I will soon close all these pages And exit social media ,we have alot of big plans that needs concentration. Gone to bed see you later,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.