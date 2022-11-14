Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – Newly sworn-in Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome may have just licensed police officers to kill.

This is after he allowed police officers to use their firearms to shoot and kill with full protection from the National Police Service (NPS).

Speaking after taking the oath of office, Koome outlined five instances where the police are allowed to use their firearm.

According to the IG, police are allowed to use their firearm if their lives or those of any other person are in danger.

He further said that the police were allowed to shoot when protecting life or property and there’s a threat further adding that the police can use the firearm in self defence or defence of another life.

Koome also maintained that if anyone is charged with a crime and attempts to escape, police are allowed to shoot and if anyone tries to protect such a person, the police can also use their firearm.

“Anybody who is charged of having committed a felony and that person attempts to escape, a police officer can use a firearm. And if a police officer has arrested someone charged with having committed a felony then you attempt rescuing that person, the law says a police officer can use a firearm,” Koome stated.

The new police IG further sounded a warning to criminals, maintaining that they’ll not commit any crimes under his watch.

“Kwa hivyo tunaambia wakora, uko kule kwa estate, unasumbua wananchi kwa kudunga wao visu na kuwapiga risasi, it will not happen under my watch,” Koome stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.