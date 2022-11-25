Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 25, 2022 – Suna East MP Junet Mohammed has blasted Azimio politicians who are trooping to the government of President William Ruto, claiming they were looking for development.

Speaking during the Parliamentary session, Junet said he has a constitutional right to development just like it is everybody’s right to pay taxes, saying he will not bootlick anybody, including Ruto, for the sake of development in his constituency.

The National Assembly Minority Whip further said it was the government’s obligation to do roads in his constituency.

Junet, a fierce critic of President William Ruto, said he will not beg for development projects for his constituents and that he will not wait for the president to visit his Suna constituency for development projects.

“Any government in place must construct roads in my constituency; I don’t have to beg for development.”

“I don’t have to wait for the president to visit my constituency so that I can ask for development, if that is what it will take me to wait, I will wait,” Junet said.

Since Ruto’s win, a section of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders have been trooping to rival Kenya Kwanza in the name of seeking development for their people.

For instance, on Wednesday, more than 35 elected members of parliament from the Western Region held a breakfast meeting with the government led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

