Thursday, November 17, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga‘s chief agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory has vowed to expose individuals who made Jakom lose the August 9th Presidential election to President William Ruto.

Commenting on his social media on Thursday morning, Kanchory said he has exclusive details of individuals who betrayed Raila Odinga and handed Ruto the presidency.

Kanchory suggested that there were betrayals and deceptions that ‘killed’ the hopes of their supporters and Kenyans at large.

“COMING SOON:- “WHY BABA IS NOT THE 5TH” All you need to know about the betrayal, deception & intrigues that destroyed the hopes of a Nation and broke the hearts of millions. Only the truth shall set us free. Traitors will be exposed!!! Stay tuned,” Kanchory wrote on his Twitter page.

