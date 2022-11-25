Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Popular Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz has confessed his love for Zuchu.

Through a post on Instagram, Simba, as he is commonly known, wished Zuchu a happy birthday and prayed for blessings in her life.

“This week we commemorate and celebrate the reborn of the gifted, creative, loving, talented, and humble girl that Tanzania has been blessed with @officialzuchu …“Thank you for continue making Wasafi, Swahilis, Women and the whole African continent proud…ni faraja kuona ulipoanzia hadi sasa kufikia kuwa miongoni wa Icons kwenye Bara la Africa.

“Siku zote kumbuka, kila kazi ina mitihani na changamoto zake….jitahidi kuipokea kila inapokuja na kutafta njia sahihi ya kuishinda, maana tafsiri sahihi ya mtihani ni Kupanda daraja baada ya kufauru…Mwenyez Mungu akupe baraka na akulinde katika Maisha na safari yako hii ya kuchangia kuonesha Dunia kua WaAfrica tumebarikiwa kipaji kias gani… Remember Lion Loves you always,” Diamond wrote.

This comes just a day after Zuchu confirmed they are a pair via video on TikTok.

