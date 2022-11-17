Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 November 2022 – Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has confessed that she used to sleep with rich men for money before she got married.

In a video that has gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions on social media, Diana is heard bragging that she had different men who would fund her lavish lifestyle.

She revealed that she was living a high-end life back then and at one time when she was friends with Bahati before they started dating, he questioned her about her extravagant lifestyle.

Apparently, she would exchange expensive cars like clothes, thanks to the rich men she was dating.

She went on to reveal that there was a time when she was a side chick to a rich married man, who was spoiling her with the best things in life.

Watch the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.