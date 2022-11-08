Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – Former US president, Donald Trump has called on supporters to deliver a Republican win in Tuesday’s midterm elections while blasting House speaker, Nancy Pelosi as an ‘animal.’

The former President arrived amid feverish speculation that he was about to announce a fresh run for the White House.

During his speech in Ohio on Monday night, November 7, Trump spent time showing off polls that showed he would ”beat” Joe Biden in a general election, but stopped short of announcing a run, only saying ‘we will take back our magnificent White House’ in 2024.

‘We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow’, he told the crowd.

‘Nancy Pelosi said please don’t call them animals, they’re human beings,’ he said, as he talked about crimes committed by the MS-13 gang. ‘I said no, they’re animals. Of course, I think she’s an animal, too, if you want to know the truth.’

‘If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then tomorrow you must vote Republican in a giant red wave that we’ve all been hearing about.’

He also trolled his potential opponents for the Republican nomination – including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he has nicknamed ‘Ron DeSanctimonious.’

‘We’re winning big, big, big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody’s ever seen before,’ he said. He asked for poll numbers to be put up on the screen above him.

‘There it is, Trump at 71, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent,’ Trump said derisively. ‘Mike Pence at 7, oh, Mike is doing better than I thought. Liz Cheney there’s no way she’s at 4 percent. There’s no way. There’s no way. But we’re at 71 to 10 to 7 to 4.’