Tuesday, 01 November 2022 – Former Vioja Mahakamani actor Lawrence Gwako, who is known by the stage name Lijodi Kokoto, may soon be evicted over rent arrears.

The veteran actor said he has not paid rent for months, prompting his landlady to send him an eviction notice.

“Currently as we speak, I have rent arrears worth Sh50,000. Yesterday I received a call from the landlady who told me that I should clear the rent or vacate the premises as soon as possible. So I asked them to give me some time to clear, but then I don’t even know where I’m going to get that money,” he said.

He has been trying to look for a job in the entertainment industry but his efforts have not yielded fruits.

“In the entertainment industry, things are hard. I sent Lulu Hassan my portfolio and asked her to consider me for the next production but I did not get a response. I have tried getting a job but nothing has worked,” he added.

At the same time, the actor is struggling with medical bills following his son’s ailment.

He has been left on edge, not knowing where to get help as his son is constantly in and out of the hospital.

Kokoto divulged that as a result of these struggles, he, at some point, thought of committing suicide because he was overwhelmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.