Friday, 25 November 2022 – Diana Marua has gushed over her husband Bahati in a romantic post.

The mother of three said Bahati is a responsible husband and father and prayed that their daughters will fall in love with a man like him in the near future.

“I pray that our daughters attract a man who is like you,” she wrote.

Bahati responded to the post saying, “Lakini the man akue tu na pesa kuniliko”.

This comes days after Diana Marua disclosed about her previous relationships with multiple men.

She revealed that before she met Bahati, she dated multiple men for money.

Her revelations cause a heated debate on social media, with many people trolling her.

