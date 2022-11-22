Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Actress Julia Fox has claimed that she only dated controversial rapper Kanye West earlier this year to keep him away from Kim Kardashian amid their contentious divorce.

Fox made the claim in a video she shared on TikTok on Monday, November 21, in response to being accused of “dating a famously violent misogynist and anti-Semite.”

She said;

“I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case.

“Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me. And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

Fox also revealed that she is a longtime fan of the reality star and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

She added;

“When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their [Dash] stores, so I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim.

“Like, the big three. Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, those are my girls.”

The model, who dated West from January to February, also claimed to not have responded to the Grammy winner’s initial romantic advances.

She said;

“He was texting me. I wasn’t really answering.

“I was like, ‘I don’t really want to hook up with a celebrity again.’ Like, nothing ever comes of it. … They’re kinda boring, like, they’re not what you think they’re going to be like.”

Fox further alleged that the 45-year-old called her out and even yelled at her for having bad etiquette, which is when she decided to date the rapper to keep him away from Kim, 42.

The actress also stated that Kanye “wasn’t on Twitter” at the time and “didn’t talk about his relationship.”

She said;

“We only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education and, like, it was really beautiful, guys.”

The actress also claimed that when Kanye began aiming multiple social media tirades at Kim and her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, she decided that she “was out.”

She said;

“I had already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this s–t.’”

Fox also told her followers that she initially felt she could help Kanye, but “realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take [any] help.”

She also said that she was “delusional” for going into a relationship with Kanye. The model added;

“I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him. Like, what?

“It didn’t work and now we’re here but that being said, I really deeply respect the man as an artist,” she continued. “I don’t want to s–t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”