Monday, November 21, 2022 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has responded to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, who accused Jubilee Party of contributing to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s loss during the August 9th Presidential election.

On Saturday, Sifuna said Jubilee Party leaders from Mt Kenya didn’t do enough to ensure Raila Odinga won the August 9th Presidential election.

Sifuna said the Jubilee Party leaders from the region had promised Baba that he would garner 2.4 million votes but only got a substantial number of votes from the vote-rich region with President William Ruto getting the lion’s share.

However, in a rejoinder, Wambugu who was Raila Odinga’s point-man in Nyeri county, urged Sifuna that he should understand that he lost his Nyeri Town parliamentary seat for supporting Raila.

“Someone tell Edwin Sifuna that Raila Odinga got more votes in Nyeri Town than I did. He should also remember that his supporting Raila enabled him to get elected, while my association with Raila ensured I did not get elected,” Wambugu posted on Facebook.

Sifuna’s remarks mirror those of other ODM MPs who have previously felt let down by the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been the most vocal, describing Jubilee’s support for Raila as “a long con”.

