Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday, November 19, 2022 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader has said that the Mt Kenya region was never genuine in supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during the August 9th Presidential election.

Commenting on social media on Saturday after former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni and former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said they are done with Raila Odinga, ODM leader, Alinur Mohamed, said that is a good indication that Mt Kenya leaders were not supporting Raila Odinga wholeheartedly.

Alinur, who vied for the Kamukunji Parliamentary seat but lost, said some Mt Kenya leaders who were supporting Azimio were just after selfish interests and it’s largely the reason why most voters in Central Kenya boycotted the elections which cost Raila the presidency.

“I knew it. Mt. Kenya never genuinely supported Raila Odinga. They were just after selfish interests. This is why the majority of the voters from the Mt. Kenya block boycotted elections which affected Raila Odinga’s votes. 90% of those that didn’t vote in Mt. Kenya were Baba’s supporters, ” Alinur wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST