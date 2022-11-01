Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 1, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has sensationally claimed that he still doesn’t recognize William Ruto as the President of Kenya despite winning the August 9th Presidential election.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Tuesday, Kioni, who is also a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, said despite Ruto winning his bosses remain to be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Uhuru Kenyatta remains the party leader of Jubilee. But we all know that as a retired president, he has taken a backseat in current political affairs.

“We are therefore following the leadership of Raila Odinga. If Odinga tells us to jump right now, we will ask how high. I say this without blinking because we are that committed to the Azimio affairs,” Kioni said

Kioni also disclosed that the Jubilee party will be fielding candidates in the upcoming by-elections and candidates must be ready to defend the interests of Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.