Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, November 5, 2022 – President William Ruto has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for suggesting that he invites foreign investigators to aid in the probe of the extrajudicial killings linked to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Speaking during the Launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice at the Supreme Court, Ruto stated that Kenya has the capacity to solve the problem with the help of constitutional institutions and does not need the FBI or even Scotland Yard to deal with criminals.

“Kenya does not need advice from Scotland Yard to be able to remove and disband the murderous unit from our police force,” he stated.

“We just needed to respect other institutions and do the right thing. Supporting a professional police force will guarantee the security of our forces.”

Raila had called for the government to invite Scotland Yard or FBI in the probe of the series of suspected extrajudicial killings allegedly carried out by the disbanded killer squad with DCI.

While referring to the investigation into the murder of former minister Robert Ouko conducted by Scotland Yard, Raila expressed his lack of faith in the local investigators.

Raila stated that the current investigations were being used to settle old scores with the former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST