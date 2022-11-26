Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 November 2022 – Spain manager Luis Enrique has admitted that he doesn’t have a problem with players having sex the night before matches.

The former Barcelona coach made the statement while speaking on Twitch, fulfilling his promise to fans to keep streaming for as long as Spain are in the World Cup.

When he was also asked if players should be told not to have sex before games he said: ‘It’s ridiculous (to ban it). It’s something I consider totally normal.

‘If you’re at an orgy the night before a match then obviously that’s not ideal, but when I’m a club coach the players are at home the night before a game and it’s not something that worries me at all.

‘If it’s something they do then it’s because they need to and want to. But I repeat with common sense! Each one with their partner. It’s normal. When I was a player if I was at home before a game, with my wife, well we did what we had to do.’

Enrique’s star man in his Spain squad, Ferran Torres is currently dating his daughter and recently joked that she would ‘chop his head off’ if he failed to start him in a game.

When asked who, in the Spain squad might be the most similar player to Enrique, the manager said: ‘That’s very easy – It’s Mr Ferran Torres – otherwise my daughter will come after me and chop off my head.’

Later on in the stream, Enrique was asked what country he wishes he had played in, and he said: ‘England definitely. The Italian league was very strong in my era but playing in England would have helped me with my level of English and I would have been able to experience the more physical, more intense football that they have there, and experience a different culture.’